Cannabis Couriers Say Illinois Letting Illegal Deliveries Slide

By Collin Krabbe (May 19, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A group of Illinois cannabis couriers says the state's Department of Agriculture is looking the other way when it comes to governing transport of the drug, effectively locking them out of the business in lieu of illegal operators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS