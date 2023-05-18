Takeaways From FTC's Challenge Of Amgen Deal

By Matthew Perlman (May 18, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's move this week to block Amgen Inc.'s proposed $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics PLC shows an aggressive attack by enforcers on a transaction that may not have gotten much scrutiny in the past....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS