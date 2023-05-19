Ch. 13 Ruling Issues Warning To Mortgage Servicers

By Justin Paget and Jennifer Wuebker (May 19, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT) -- On April 14, the U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the Ninth Circuit issued an opinion in Orlansky v. Quicken Loans LLC, holding that a mortgage servicer violated the automatic stay by sending mortgage statements to the debtors that included post-petition attorney fees the servicer had incurred filing a proof of claim against the debtors and reviewing their Chapter 13 plan....

