Forced Arbitration Bill In Congress Shines Harsh Light On NFL

By David Steele (May 22, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Capitol Hill's latest push to ban forced arbitration for employees and consumers comes with a prominent target, the National Football League, as supporters hope to boost their legislative effort by putting the country's most powerful sports league on notice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS