Conn.'s Trans Athlete Inclusion Harms Women, 2nd Circ. Told

By Brian Steele (May 19, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A policy allowing high school athletes in Connecticut to compete based on their gender identity violates federal law, and the Second Circuit should protect cisgender females from "the injustice of competing against biological males," Concerned Women for America argued in an amicus brief ahead of oral argument....

