En Banc Urged After Fed. Circ. Axes $20M Google Patent Loss

By Henrik Nilsson (May 19, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT) -- An inventor of anti-malware software is asking the Federal Circuit for en banc review after a panel tossed a $20 million jury patent verdict in his favor against Google and its Chrome browser, saying the opinion risks improperly invalidating "countless reissue patents that otherwise meet the conditions of patentability."...

