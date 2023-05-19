Private Equity Firm Takes $11M Restaurant Row To 3rd Circ.

By Elliot Weld (May 19, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A private equity firm asked the Third Circuit to revive its case against a hamburger restaurant chain over an acquisition deal gone wrong, saying a Delaware federal court's sudden post-trial amendment to its construction of a crucial agreement between the parties caused it to lose the case....

