CMS Sanctions Draw Del. Suit Against Eldercare Co. InnovAge

By Jeff Montgomery (May 19, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of multistate eldercare venture InnovAge Holding Corp. have opened a derivative class damages suit in Delaware's Court of Chancery, seeking damages from the company's directors and officers for stock and revenue drops that followed Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services investigations and sanctions....

