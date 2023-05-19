Texas High Court Says LG Chem Can't Avoid Suit Over Battery

By Emily Field (May 19, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday held that LG Chem Ltd. must face claims brought by a man who says the battery in his e-cigarette exploded while in his pants pocket, finding it doesn't violate the company's due process rights for the state to have jurisdiction over the suit....

