Wash. Tribe Wants DOI Document Review In Recognition Fight

By Crystal Owens (May 19, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Seattle tribe wants a federal court to order the U.S. Department of the Interior to produce documents it alleges contain redacted information that could be pertinent in its case to overturn a 2019 decision by the agency to deny it federal recognition, saying the records shouldn't be concealed under the Administrative Procedure Act. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS