Hershey Pay Dispute Won't Pause For Settlement Talks

By Lauraann Wood (May 19, 2023, 2:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said she won't let The Hershey Co. and a former factory worker's settlement talks halt litigation for at least six months over claims the candy giant unlawfully fails to pay workers for time spent getting into and out of required protective equipment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS