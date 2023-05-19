Qdoba Denied Stay In COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (May 19, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday declined to put Qdoba Restaurant Corp.'s COVID-19 coverage appeal against Zurich American Insurance Co. on hold while the California Supreme Court considers a similar case....

