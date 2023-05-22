NC Crash That Killed Uber Eats Driver Sparks Coverage Row

By Hayley Fowler (May 22, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The husband of an Uber Eats driver who died in a car crash while allegedly on the job in North Carolina is suing in federal court, saying Progressive has wrongly denied coverage for the incident and the ride-share giant hasn't responded to repeated attempts to be contacted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS