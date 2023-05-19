3rd Circ. Backs Dismissal Of Toshiba THC Firing Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 19, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a former Toshiba employee's suit claiming she was illegally fired for testing positive for THC that she took to treat her disability, ruling that she didn't show the company's drug-free policy unfairly targeted those with disabilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS