11th Circ. Urged To Stay Orders Blocking DHS Releases

By David Minsky (May 19, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration filed a time-sensitive motion on Friday urging the Eleventh Circuit to temporarily halt and combine appeals for two federal orders blocking Department of Homeland Security from releasing noncitizens due to overcrowding at border facilities, saying the orders are overbroad and intrude on executive authority....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS