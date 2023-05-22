Biz Groups Tell 4th Circ. Duke Antitrust Suit Must Stay Dead

By Nadia Dreid (May 22, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit should not revive "aggressive and novel" antitrust claims accusing Duke Energy Corp. of defending a North Carolina energy monopoly through anti-competitive means, because they seek to turn the district court into a "day-to-day energy regulator," business advocacy groups told the court....

