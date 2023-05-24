Philly Firm Can't Exit Suit Over Bar Lease Case Just Yet

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 24, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge rejected Goldstein & McHugh PC's request to be let out of a legal malpractice suit over an allegedly shoddy lease for a bar, reasoning Wednesday that the firm's argument that it was mistakenly included in the case would have to be hashed out in discovery....

