AstraZeneca Sales Reps Fight To Keep Pay Bias Suit Alive

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 22, 2023, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Three female AstraZeneca sales representatives told an Illinois federal court that their sex pay suit should proceed because they detailed how the pharmaceutical company paid women less than men, urging the court to deny the company's bid to ax the suit....

