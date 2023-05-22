11th Circ. Expedites Review Of DHS Migrant Release Policies

By David Minsky (May 22, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has granted a Biden administration request to combine and expedite review of federal orders blocking the Department of Homeland Security from quickly processing and releasing noncitizens because of border facility overcrowding, following an urgent motion last week saying the orders are overbroad and could affect safety....

