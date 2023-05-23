Texas AG Says Austin Can't Use Tax Hike For Transit Project

By Lauren Castle (May 22, 2023, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Texas Tax Code doesn't allow the city of Austin to use a voter-approved property tax increase to pay for a municipal rapid transit project's infrastructure engineering and construction costs, the Lone Star State's attorney general told state senators....

