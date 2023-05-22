NYC Must Face Fabricated Drug Evidence Suit, 2nd Circ. Says

By Ivan Moreno (May 22, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New York man serving time on a drug possession conviction can proceed with his civil lawsuit accusing the city and police of fabricating evidence for a drug sale charge on which he was acquitted, a split Second Circuit said Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS