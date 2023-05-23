Firms Under Fire For Bid To Withdraw As Venezuela's Attys

By Rose Krebs (May 23, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Owens-Illinois subsidiary OI European Group BV and others are opposing Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Abrams & Bayliss LLP's bid to withdraw as counsel for Venezuela in Delaware federal court litigation seeking to enforce a more than $500 million arbitral award....

