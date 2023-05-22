PTAB Hands Epic A Loss But Splits On 'Extrinsic' Evidence

By Andrew Karpan (May 22, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rejected Epic Games' attempt to knock out patents that its blockbuster Fortnite video game was accused of infringing, with a dissenting judge accusing his colleagues of giving "too much weight to the extrinsic evidence," namely the dictionary definition of the word "portal."...

