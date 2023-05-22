CFPB Says CashCall Case Can't Wait On High Court Challenge

By Caleb Symons (May 22, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has said that a tribe-linked lender cannot pause its appeal of a $157 million judgment the federal agency won in February, telling the Ninth Circuit that customers of the lender should not have to wait any longer for compensation....

