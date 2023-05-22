California Lawyer Says NC Court Can't Hear $8M Contract Suit

By Travis Bland (May 22, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A California attorney has told the North Carolina Court of Appeals that a Tar Heel State trial court has no power to haul him into court as part of a contract lawsuit alleging that he failed to deposit $250,000 in connection with an $8 million coastal property deal gone wrong....

