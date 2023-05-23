Plastic Surgeon Can't Undo $600K Award In Nude Photos Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (May 22, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has affirmed a $600,000 default judgment in a privacy suit accusing a plastic surgeon of posting a surgery patient's nude photos on social media without consent, saying the evidence showed that the doctor made a conscious choice to ignore the lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS