EU Court Takes On Gibraltar Dispute Of Post-Brexit State Aid

By Matt Thompson (May 22, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The European Union's second-highest court accepted a case Monday challenging a European Commission ruling that the U.K. illegally extended state aid to companies through tax breaks offered in Gibraltar, after the court threw out the commission's ruling in part last year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS