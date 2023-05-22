British Oil Co. Tees Up Ireland Claim Over Axed Project

By Caroline Simson (May 22, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The British firm Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC said Monday that it intends to pursue an investor-state claim against Ireland under the Energy Charter Treaty after the country nixed what was expected to be a lucrative oil project off the coast of Cork....

