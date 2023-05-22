Del. Judge Won't Shut Down Disclosure Probe Into IP Suits

By Jasmin Boyce (May 22, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chief federal judge has refused to call off his probe into a patent owner's third-party litigation funding despite contentions that his document request is too broad and outside his authority, ruling Monday that the forced disclosure has long been within his purview....

