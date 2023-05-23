Binance Exits $8M Romance Scam Suit With No Ties To Texas

By Aislinn Keely (May 22, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed crypto exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. on Monday from a romance scam victim's suit, ruling that Binance doesn't have sufficient ties to the state of Texas or the scheme that allegedly duped the victim out of $8 million....

