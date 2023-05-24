Drivers Say Water Company Misleading Court In OT Fight

By Abby Wargo (May 24, 2023, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A bottled-water company has "engaged in a pattern of bad-faith actions" to try to thwart the judicial process throughout the course of a class of truck drivers' unpaid overtime suit and should be hit with a default judgment on liability, the drivers told a Michigan federal judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS