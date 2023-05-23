Lender Says RICO Suit Wrongly Relies On Usury Laws

By Crystal Owens (May 23, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A non-Native loan vendor says a class action in which borrowers claim he violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by partnering with a tribe to issue loans with illegally high interest rates relies on an erroneous theory that the court should apply Virginia's usury laws to the case....

