Wholesalers Ask Judge To Rethink Trims In StarKist Suit

By Bryan Koenig (May 23, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Wholesalers are asking a California federal judge to rethink a decision that trimmed certain packaged tuna price-fixing claims against StarKist, arguing the judge was able to cut years out of the allegations only by improperly requiring a "smoking gun" and ignoring important evidence....

