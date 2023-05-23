Humana Agrees To 48K-Member Class In ERISA Fee Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 23, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Humana Inc. told a Kentucky federal court it has agreed to the certification of an approximately 48,000-member class action alleging that it allowed its $3.4 billion employee retirement plan to be charged excessive administrative and record-keeping fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS