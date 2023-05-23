Biotech Co. Says Red Cross Plainly Violated Antitrust Law

By Matthew Perlman (May 23, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A biotech company defended its suit in Massachusetts federal court accusing the American National Red Cross of snuffing out competition in the platelet bacteria mitigation market, contending the case is straightforward and "presents textbook antitrust claims."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS