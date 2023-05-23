Rent-To-Own Tenants Say Blackstone Landlord Foisted Costs

By Grace Dixon (May 23, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Colorado tenants have filed a proposed class action in federal court against affiliates of Blackstone-owned Home Partners of America and its property management company, the latest suit alleging Home Partners illegally offloaded maintenance work and costs onto tenants in a lease-to-purchase program....

