NJ Recovers $218K In Family Leave Settlements

By Emmy Freedman (May 23, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey companies agreed to pay out a combined $218,500 to settle lawsuits alleging they violated the state's Family Leave Act by firing employees who requested time off to bond with their newborns, the state's attorney general announced Tuesday....

