Judge Says Pallet Jack Injury Suit Shows Potential Defect

By Collin Krabbe (May 24, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A man whose arm was hurt when a pallet jack dragged him down an incline has raised enough doubt as to whether the machinery was working properly, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled, finding the evidence and allegations weigh in favor of the suit continuing past summary judgment....

