NLRB GC Seeks Dismissal Of Captive Audience Memo Suit

By Beverly Banks (May 23, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's general counsel urged a Michigan federal judge to toss a claim from a contractors association over her memorandum saying so-called captive audience meetings were unlawful, telling the court that the memo doesn't restrict employers' free speech rights....

