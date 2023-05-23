Wash. Doctor Fired Over COVID Mask Theft Loses Appeal

By Henrik Nilsson (May 23, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Washington state court of appeals on Tuesday upheld Providence Health's firing of a doctor accused of stealing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the doctor didn't present sufficient evidence to show any instance of retaliation or discrimination....

