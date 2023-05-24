Judge Recommends Class Cert. In PPG Life Insurance Dispute

By Patrick Hoff (May 24, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal magistrate judge recommended certifying a class of several hundred retirees of PPG Industries Inc. who accused the company of unlawfully terminating life insurance benefits following a company merger, ruling the workers didn't need to have individual knowledge of whether their benefits had been vested....

