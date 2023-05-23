9th Circ. Backs Toss Of Doc's Suit Over Failed Surgery Probe

By Hailey Konnath (May 23, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a California doctor's suit challenging a Golden State investigation into his botched open-heart surgery on a patient, finding that the doctor hasn't plausibly alleged that the state's probe is solely responsible for alleged harm to his reputation and practice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS