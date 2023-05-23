Bayer Beats Consumers' 'Vague' Benzene Contamination Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 23, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday tossed for the second time a proposed class action alleging that Bayer antifungal sprays were contaminated with benzene, saying the revamped complaint with its "copied and pasted vague assertions" still doesn't show the consumers suffered economic harm or physical injury....

