Delaware Jury Rejects Suit Alleging Overpayments To Rite Aid

By Jeff Montgomery (May 23, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Superior Court jury has ruled in favor of Rite Aid Corp. on all remaining counts in a nearly 3½-year-old case accusing the pharmacy chain of fraudulently misrepresenting benchmark prices charged to customers covered by dozens of benefit programs....

