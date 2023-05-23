Dollar General Escapes Pain Patch Packaging Class Action

By Jasmin Boyce (May 23, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has agreed to toss a putative class action against retailer Dollar General over allegedly deceptive packaging for pain-relief patches, determining that the phrasing "up to 12-hours" just establishes a "ceiling" as opposed to a guarantee. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS