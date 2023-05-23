Ga. Official Wants Out Of Suit Over Island's Wild Horses

By Kelcey Caulder (May 23, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has asked a federal judge to excuse him from a suit alleging that the federal government is neglecting the well-being of malnourished feral horses running rampant on Cumberland Island, saying he lacks authority under any law to regulate the horses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS