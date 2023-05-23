DOJ, Drug Buyers Rip Teva's Criminal Probe Doc Bid In MDL

By Dorothy Atkins (May 23, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The government and drug buyers fired back in separate filings in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday against Teva's bid to use material from a criminal investigation into alleged generic drug price-fixing to defend itself in parallel civil multidistrict litigation over similar allegations, arguing it would undermine prosecutions and create a procedural "mess."...

