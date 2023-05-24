NJ Justices Will Hear Arbitration Bid In Insurance Refund Row

By George Woolston (May 24, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will review a state appeals court's decision to send a dispute over reimbursement rates between Passaic County and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield to arbitration, a move the lower court justified by reasoning that BCBS wasn't required to explain that the clause blocks court claims....

