Ex-FERC Chair Launches Clean Energy Consulting Firm

By Keith Goldberg (May 24, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Ex-Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick said Wednesday that he has launched an energy consulting firm with his former chief of staff that will focus on the power sector's transition to zero-carbon and low-carbon energy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS