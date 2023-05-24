Southwest Says Union Can't Intervene In Colo. Sick Leave Suit

By Emily Brill (May 24, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A union representing Southwest Airlines Co.'s flight attendants should stay out of Southwest's lawsuit challenging a 2020 Colorado law setting up sick leave requirements for workers, the airline argued, saying a state official is already defending the union's interests by arguing that the law applies to the airline....

